Canada

How to vote in the Manitoba election

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted October 2, 2023 7:00 am
Advance polls in the Manitoba election opened on Saturday and over 50,000 people have already cast their ballots, but some remain undecided. View image in full screen
Advance polls in the Manitoba election opened on Saturday and over 50,000 people have already cast their ballots, but some remain undecided. Sam Thompson / Global News
The election in Manitoba is slated for Tuesday and here is how people can vote leading up to and on the day.

On election day, voting hours are from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. and people can vote at any polling place in their electoral division.

In order to vote people will need to have one piece of valid government ID to show at the polling station.

If people have their name on the voters list they will receive a ballot after showing their ID.

If they do not have their name on the voters list they will have to take an oath confirming their identity and if the ID does not show their address, they will be asked to sign a declaration of address.

After the identification process has been completed people can take their ballot behind a screen and fill the circle beside the name of their chosen candidate.

For people who are unable to vote in person due to a disability, you and/or your caregiver can apply to vote in your home by contacting their returning officer.

More information regarding voting can be found on the Elections Manitoba website.

For more information on the various promises by the parties click here. 

For more information regarding your specific riding, click here.

