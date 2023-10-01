Pittsburgh Penguins bonding in Halifax ahead of pre-season NHL game

Send this page to someone via email

Sidney Crosby isn’t the only one feeling the hometown love this weekend as his Pittsburgh Penguins teammates make themselves comfortable in Halifax ahead of their pre-season game against the Ottawa Senators on Monday at the city’s Scotiabank Centre.

Posts from the team’s official account on X showcased a group of players, including the likes of hockey superstar Evgeni Malkin, celebrating on the Halifax waterfront as they wrapped up a scavenger hunt that was part of a team bonding exercise.

The crew was also pictured alongside the landmark statue of Alexander Keith holding a beer mug outside of the famous brewery.

Malkin on his scavenger hunt team: "WE BEST!" pic.twitter.com/Ap5RlXgrtw — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) September 30, 2023

The Links at Burello golf course in Timberlea, which hosted the Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship in 2019, also played host to several Penguins players as they hit the greens on Saturday.

According to an article on the Penguins’ website, the course selection was made by Ryan Graves, one of the Penguin’s newest signings, who’s experiencing a Nova Scotian homecoming this weekend as well.

Graves, who signed a six-year, $27-million contract with the Penguins in July, was born and raised a few hours outside of Halifax in the town of Yarmouth.

“The opportunity to play in your home province isn’t going to come along very often,” the defenceman said in a separate release.

The Penguins touched down in the Maritimes on Friday evening. A video posted online of the crew stepping off their plane offered a glimpse into how satisfied Cole Harbour native Sidney Crosby appeared to be after returning to where he first started developing his game.

The Penguins are officially in the Maritimes 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/k8TC7iukPy — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) September 29, 2023

To little surprise, most of the local attention leading up to the sold-out pre-season fixture will be surrounding Crosby — as hockey fans and curious spectators alike lined up outside of the Cole Harbour place on Sunday morning to watch “Sid the Kid” practice alongside his Penguins teammates.

According to a post from the team’s reporter, fans started lining up as early as 6:00 a.m., waiting nearly five hours before the practice kicked off at 11 a.m.

Quite the line of people waiting outside of Cole Harbour Place to watch Sidney Crosby and the Penguins practice on this Sunday morning. They started gathering at 6 AM! pic.twitter.com/1IJsHYxrvW — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) October 1, 2023

Young fans lined the arena’s front row, chanting “Crosby, Crosby” as they held out their hands to receive high-fives from the three-time Stanley Cup champion and Pittsburgh Penguins’ captain as he walked out onto the ice.

The significance of playing at the Scotiabank Centre for Crosby goes beyond the fact that it’s a stone’s throw away from where he grew up — it’s also where he lifted his first career trophy after leading the Rimouski Oceanic to a Quebec Major Junior Hockey League championship in 2005.

Tickets to the pre-season game, dubbed the Nova Scotia Showdown, sold out shortly after going on sale to the general public on July 18.

The puck will drop at 7 p.m. in front of an estimated 11,000 eager fans on Monday night.