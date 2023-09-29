Vehicular assault? Man accused of hitting Surrey pedestrians charged

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP say a man accused of hitting two pedestrians with a vehicle has been criminally charged.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. on Thursday, in an alleyway near 172 Street and 59th Avenue.

In a media release, police said the pedestrians — a 24-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman — were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

3:04 Province directs Surrey to move forward with Surrey Police Service

Mounties arrested a suspect nearby shortly afterward, and the Surrey RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit is leading the case.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said Nicholas Giles, 24, is now facing two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of assault with a weapon and remains in custody pending his next court appearance.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has relevant video is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.