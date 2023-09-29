‘We wanted to surprise our family’: Toronto-area lottery winners kept big prize secret

Send this page to someone via email

A group of three family members from the Greater Toronto Area are celebrating after they won a $1 million lottery prize.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said in a news release Friday that the group matched all seven Encore numbers in exact order on the July 26 Lotto 6/49 draw.

As a result, Mississauga resident Vuong Tran and Toronto residents Cuong Le and Ha Trinh won $1 million.

The family members said they always play Lotto 6/49 as a group.

“I checked our ticket on the OLG app and found out we won. I scanned it about 20 times before believing it,” Tran said in the OLG release.

“Then I called the other group members.”

They kept their big win a secret for a while.

“We never told anyone because we wanted to surprise our family when we had the money in our hand,” Tran said.

The OLG release said the group doesn’t yet have any big plans with the money and is “letting reality set in.”

The winning ticket was bought at Mr. Convenience on Pickwick Drive in Mississauga, the OLG said.