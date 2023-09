See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a large cement truck in downtown Hamilton, Ont. Thursday night.

Police say the fatal collision happened around 6 p.m. on James Street North between York Boulevard and Wilson Street.

James Street between Rebecca and Vine has been closed to traffic amid an investigation.

York between James and Bay has also been closed.

More to come…

Hamilton Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a cement truck and a pedestrian at James and York. Traffic will be affected, so please avoid the area and select alternate routes. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) September 28, 2023