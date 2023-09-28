SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Manitoba Tories pledge $8.8 million to expand Winnipeg transit routes

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 28, 2023 2:07 pm
Municipal Relations Minister Andrew Smith. View image in full screen
Municipal Relations Minister Andrew Smith.
The Manitoba Progressive Conservatives are promising help to expand transit services in growing areas of Winnipeg if re-elected.

The Tories say they would spend $8.8 million over four years to add new Winnipeg Transit routes in underserved parts of the city.

The money would go toward transit lines in the northern part of Winnipeg as well as the Waverley West area.

Municipal Relations Minister Andrew Smith says expanding services would encourage more people to use transit and help grow the city’s population.

Manitobans have until Saturday to vote in advance polls.

The election is on Oct. 3.

More on Politics
ManitobawinnipegpoliticsElectionManitoba ElectionWinnipeg TransitAndrew Smith
© 2023 The Canadian Press

