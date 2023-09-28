Police investigate Calgary motorcycle crash that sent man to hospital with serious injuries

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service is investigating what led to a motorcycle crash that sent a 62-year-old man to hospital with life-threatening injuries on Tuesday night.

Police said the collision occurred at about 9:10 p.m. in the 600 block of Hunterston Crescent Northwest.

Investigators believe a 2008 Harley-Davidson was headed east “on Hunterston Road Northwest, approaching the intersection of Hunterston Crescent Northwest, which has a slight downhill slope.”

“As the motorcyclist approached the intersection, he locked the rear wheel of the motorcycle and it slid for approximately 20 metres,” police said in a news release issued Thursday. “The motorcyclist lost control and the motorcycle fell onto its right side, dislodging the motorcyclist.”

Police said the motorcycle and the man who was on it slid along the asphalt before hitting a parked vehicle that had no one inside it. When emergency crews got to the scene, they took the motorcyclist to hospital.

“Excessive speed or alcohol are not believed to be factors in this collision,” police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the CPS at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.