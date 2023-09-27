Affordable housing project underway for Treaty 8 Indigenous youth

Ground has now broken for a first-of-its-kind facility for Edmonton supporting the Indigenous community.

Treaty 8 Chiefs are working together to provide a space for youth to grow and learn without having to worry about finding a place to sleep each night.

The traditional drums played at the ceremony Wednesday in Edmonton signify a monumental build for Treaty 8’s future.

“This is the first in history that we have services that will be provided by Treaty 8 for Treaty 8 (people) outside of our first nations and within the City of Edmonton,” said Loretta Bellerose CAO of Treaty 8 Urban Child and Family Services.

Officials broke ground on a new $35 million affordable housing facility on Wednesday. The goal is to make it easier for youth transitioning out of the foster care system. They’ll have a place to stay for up to 10 years taking away a major burden for many, housing uncertainty.

“When they turn 26 our hope is that they will be educated, that they’ll transition to adulthood and that they’ll be able to stand on their own two feet, after we’ve given them all the supports to get there,” said Bellerose.

By next year, two apartment buildings will be built featuring 62 residences, kitchens, mental health and wellness resources as well as a space to prepare for the future.

“This will give them an opportunity, I guess, to make something out of themselves to continue with their education, trades or hopefully bigger things,” said Chief Wilfred Hooka-Nooza of Dene Tha First Nation.

“It’s one hope that our youth will be successful no matter where they are from if they have a connection with somebody that cares for them they will make it in life.”

The project is a cooperation between all levels of government. City officials say it’s another step towards reconciliation.

“My heart gets so full of love because one of the things that was taken away from so many people, the ability to dream to feel like they have a future,” said Ward Dene Coun. Aaron Paquette.

Treaty 8 Urban Child and Family Services is aiming to have the two facilities up and running by next fall.