Woman tells Quebec coroner of grief after losing brother in 2022 killing spree

The sister of one of the victims of a Montreal-area murder spree in August 2022 told a coroner today she lives with a tremendous amount of grief over the loss of her younger brother.

Roxanne Levis Crevier told coroner Gehane Kamel that her brother, 22-year-old Alex Levis Crevier, lived just three blocks from her home in Laval, Que., and was a frequent presence at her apartment and a popular uncle to her three children.

Levis Crevier was the last of three men killed by 26-year-old Abdulla Shaikh over a 24-hour period in the Montreal area, gunned down while skateboarding on a residential street in the suburb north of Montreal.

Levis Crevier’s sister learned of the incident on her street through Facebook while at a friend’s house and texted her brother about it, but didn’t hear back.

It was only in a middle-of-the night phone call from her father that she learned her brother was the victim.

She said the hardest thing about grieving her brother is that her children remember him well and are aware of what happened.

Kamel is presiding over the inquiry into the murders of Andre Lemieux, Mohamed Belhaj and Alex as well as the death of Shaikh, who died in an exchange of gunfire with police at a Montreal motel.