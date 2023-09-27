Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Security guard pepper sprayed in $10K theft at Metrotown Mall: RCMP

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 27, 2023 3:27 pm
Metrotown assault suspects View image in full screen
Two suspects are believed to be responsible for an assault on a security guard and a theft at MetroTown. Burnaby RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Mounties in Burnaby have released images of two suspects believed to be involved in a pepper spray assault and sunglasses theft.

Officers are hoping someone recognizes one, or both, to advance their investigation.

According to police, on Sept. 17, just before 4:30 p.m., officers were called to Metrotown Mall for a report of an assault with a weapon. When police arrived, they found a security guard who had been pepper sprayed while trying to intervene in an ongoing theft.

Click to play video: 'Pepper spray deployed inside Surrey movie theatre'
Pepper spray deployed inside Surrey movie theatre

Police said the two suspects had already fled the scene by the time they arrived. The assault took place after the two suspects stole rought $10,000 worth of sunglasses from a business.

Story continues below advertisement

“Everyone has the right to feel safe at work and this includes security guards,” Cpl. Mike Kalanj said, with Burnaby RCMP. “We need your help identifying the individuals reposnivle for this assault and theft.”

Police describe the first suspect as wearing a dark hat, white medical mask, glasses, a white bomber jackect (with Chicago Bulls logo). He was also wearing black pants with dark blue and purple shoes.

Police released images of suspect one. View image in full screen
Police released images of suspect one. RCMP
Trending Now

Police describe the second suspect as wearing a dark baseball hate, grey jacket, dark shirt with Chicago Bulls writing and the number 23. He was also wearing blue jeans, black shoes with white soles and was carrying a black backpack.

Police released images of suspect two. View image in full screen
Police released images of suspect two. Burnaby RCMP

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the suspects is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.

Advertisement
More on Crime
burnaby rcmpMetrotown assaultMetrotown assault suspects
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices