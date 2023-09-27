Security guard pepper sprayed in $10K theft at Metrotown Mall: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties in Burnaby have released images of two suspects believed to be involved in a pepper spray assault and sunglasses theft.

Officers are hoping someone recognizes one, or both, to advance their investigation.

According to police, on Sept. 17, just before 4:30 p.m., officers were called to Metrotown Mall for a report of an assault with a weapon. When police arrived, they found a security guard who had been pepper sprayed while trying to intervene in an ongoing theft.

0:25 Pepper spray deployed inside Surrey movie theatre

Police said the two suspects had already fled the scene by the time they arrived. The assault took place after the two suspects stole rought $10,000 worth of sunglasses from a business.

Story continues below advertisement

“Everyone has the right to feel safe at work and this includes security guards,” Cpl. Mike Kalanj said, with Burnaby RCMP. “We need your help identifying the individuals reposnivle for this assault and theft.”

Police describe the first suspect as wearing a dark hat, white medical mask, glasses, a white bomber jackect (with Chicago Bulls logo). He was also wearing black pants with dark blue and purple shoes.

View image in full screen Police released images of suspect one. RCMP

Police describe the second suspect as wearing a dark baseball hate, grey jacket, dark shirt with Chicago Bulls writing and the number 23. He was also wearing blue jeans, black shoes with white soles and was carrying a black backpack.

View image in full screen Police released images of suspect two. Burnaby RCMP

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the suspects is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.