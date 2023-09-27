Menu

Crime

Suspects returns and kills man’s dog after earlier argument: Toronto police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 27, 2023 2:25 pm
Police tape in Toronto is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Police tape in Toronto is seen in this file image. Global News
A suspect returned and killed a man’s dog at a Toronto park on Tuesday after an earlier argument, police say.

Toronto police said it happened at Barbara Hall Park, which is located near Church and Wellesley streets.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at 11:12 p.m.

Police said 30 minutes prior, there was an altercation between two males and one of them left, but later returned and shot the man’s dog.

The three-year-old dog died and officers took it to a vet.

The suspect fled the area and officers don’t currently have a description.

Police are going through videos and canvassing for witnesses.

Earlier on Tuesday, an altercation at the same park escalated to a stabbing, but police said they don’t believe the two incidents are connected.

