Suspects returns and kills man’s dog after earlier argument: Toronto police

A suspect returned and killed a man’s dog at a Toronto park on Tuesday after an earlier argument, police say.

Toronto police said it happened at Barbara Hall Park, which is located near Church and Wellesley streets.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at 11:12 p.m.

Police said 30 minutes prior, there was an altercation between two males and one of them left, but later returned and shot the man’s dog.

The three-year-old dog died and officers took it to a vet.

The suspect fled the area and officers don’t currently have a description.

Police are going through videos and canvassing for witnesses.

Earlier on Tuesday, an altercation at the same park escalated to a stabbing, but police said they don’t believe the two incidents are connected.

SHOOTING (Sept 26, 11:12pm)

Barbara Hall Park

– 30mins prior, altercation between 2 males unknown to each other

– male left, returned, shot man's 3yo dog, fled

– officers helped take man's deceased companion to emerg vet hospital

– anyone with info: 416.808.5100#GO2250967 ^vk — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 27, 2023

STABBING (7:36 am)

Barbara Hall Pk

– verbal argument turned physical turned stabbing

– 3 men involved

– man taken to hospital non-life threatening knife wounds

– man, 30s, arrested nearby

– knife seized

Cawthra Sq from Jarvis St, through park, to Church St closed.#GO2244297 ^vk — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 26, 2023