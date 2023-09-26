Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man found dead by Edmonton firefighters confirmed to be homicide victim

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted September 26, 2023 2:03 pm
In a news release, police said officers were called to a residence in the area of 132 Street and 133 Avenue at about 12:45 a.m. Police said they were called by a member of Edmonton Fire Rescue Services who found the body. View image in full screen
A man was found dead inside a home on 132 Street and 133 Avenue in northwest Edmonton on September 1, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police confirmed that a man who was found dead in a home by Edmonton Fire Rescue Services on Friday, Sept. 1 was the victim of homicide.

Firefighters found 69-year-old Fred Kolybaba dead inside a residence at 132 Street and 133 Avenue in the Wellington neighbourhood at 12:45 a.m. and called police.

An autopsy was conducted on Sept. 7 but the cause and manner of death were not released “for investigative reasons,” police said.

Kolybaba’s death has since been ruled a homicide. The cause of death is still not being released.

Police are still looking for information about the circumstances surrounding this death.

Homicide investigators would like to speak to anyone that came into contact with Kolybaba in the late afternoon or evening of Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, or who may have information about the events leading up to his death.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is urged to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Click to play video: 'More than 8,000 Edmontonians victimized by violent crime so far in 2023'
More than 8,000 Edmontonians victimized by violent crime so far in 2023
Related News
Edmonton policeedmonton police serviceEPSEdmonton crimeEdmonton Fire Rescue ServicesBody FoundEdmonton homicidenorth EdmontonWellingtonMan Found DeadFred KolybabaFred Kolybaba death
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices