Man found dead by Edmonton firefighters confirmed to be homicide victim

Police confirmed that a man who was found dead in a home by Edmonton Fire Rescue Services on Friday, Sept. 1 was the victim of homicide.

Firefighters found 69-year-old Fred Kolybaba dead inside a residence at 132 Street and 133 Avenue in the Wellington neighbourhood at 12:45 a.m. and called police.

An autopsy was conducted on Sept. 7 but the cause and manner of death were not released “for investigative reasons,” police said.

Kolybaba’s death has since been ruled a homicide. The cause of death is still not being released.

Police are still looking for information about the circumstances surrounding this death.

Homicide investigators would like to speak to anyone that came into contact with Kolybaba in the late afternoon or evening of Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, or who may have information about the events leading up to his death.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.