Crime

Homicide detectives investigating after body found in north Edmonton home

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted September 1, 2023 5:13 pm
In a news release, police said officers were called to a residence in the area of 132 Street and 133 Avenue at about 12:45 a.m. Police said they were called by a member of Edmonton Fire Rescue Services who found the body. View image in full screen
In a news release, police said officers were called to a residence in the area of 132 Street and 133 Avenue at about 12:45 a.m. Police said they were called by a member of Edmonton Fire Rescue Services who found the body. Global News
Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a person whose body was found in a north Edmonton home early Friday.

Police did not say how old the person was but said he was male and that his death has been deemed “suspicious.”

In a news release, police said officers were called to a residence in the area of 132 Street and 133 Avenue at about 12:45 a.m. Police said they were called by a member of Edmonton Fire Rescue Services who found the body.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Sept. 7.

Anyone with information or video that could help police with their investigation is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.

