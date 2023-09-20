Circumstances still unclear in suspicious death of senior in northwest Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Police are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the suspicious death of a senior three weeks ago in the Wellington neighbourhood of northwest Edmonton.

Fred Kolybaba, 69, was discovered dead inside a home near 132nd Street and 133rd Avenue on Friday, Sept. 1.

Police were called in around 12:45 a.m. that day by Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, after firefighters found Kolybaba dead inside the home.

An autopsy was scheduled for Sept. 7.

An update Wednesday from the Edmonton Police Service said at this time, homicide investigators are withholding the cause and manner of death for investigative reasons and continue to seek help from the public to find out what happened.

Homicide investigators would like to speak to anyone that came into contact with Kolybaba in the late afternoon/evening of Thursday, Aug. 31, or who may have information about his death.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is urged to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.