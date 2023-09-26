18-year-old arrested after student stabbed at Durham College in Whitby

Durham Regional Police say an 18-year-old student has been arrested following the stabbing of another student at Durham College.
The stabbing happened on Monday at around 4:30 p.m. at the college in Whitby, located in the Thickson Road and Highway 401 area.
Police said the suspect and the victim were in an altercation when the suspect allegedly used an edged weapon and stabbed the victim in the arm.
Both were students, police said. The injured student suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The school was placed under lockdown and was lifted a short time later.
In an update on Tuesday, police said an 18-year-old man from Pickering was arrested at his home. Investigators said a search warrant was executed at the suspect’s home and his vehicle.
Cody do Couto faces several charges including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and weapons dangerous.
