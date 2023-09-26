Menu

Canada

Unifor contract talks with General Motors begin after workers ratify Ford deal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 26, 2023 8:25 am
A sign announcing hiring is shown at the General Motors facility in Oshawa, Ontario on Monday April 4, 2022. View image in full screen
A sign announcing hiring is shown at the General Motors facility in Oshawa, Ontario on Monday April 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
TORONTO — Contract talks between Unifor and General Motors Canada begin today.

The negotiations cover about 4,300 workers at the automaker’s St. Catharines Powertrain Plant, the Oshawa Assembly Complex and the Woodstock Parts Distribution Centre.

Unifor announced GM as the next target company in its negotiations with the U.S. automakers on Monday.

The talks come after workers represented by the union at Ford Motor Co. of Canada voted on the weekend to approve a new contract that Unifor plans to use as a pattern agreement in its talks with GM and Stellantis.

The Ford deal included wage hikes, pension and benefit improvements, and special EV transition measures for workers at Ford’s assembly plant in Oakville, Ont.

It also added two new paid holidays.

UniforGeneral MotorsGMContract TalksautoworkersGM WorkersOshawa Assembly ComplexSt. Catharines Powertrain PlantWoodstock Parts Distribution Centre
© 2023 The Canadian Press

