Man charged after removing ankle monitor, was previously arrested for murder: Toronto police

A man who was wanted earlier this month for removing an ankle monitor was previously arrested for first-degree murder in Windsor, Toronto police say.

Police said 27-year-old Prince Charles was initially arrested on May 18, 2021 for first-degree murder.

On Sept. 5, police said they responded to the area of Allen Road and Lawrence Avenue for reports of a wanted person.

Investigators alleged Charles had removed his ankle monitoring device and was last seen during the morning hours.

In an update on Monday, police said Charles was arrested for failing to comply with a release order.