B.C.’s first Black judge, Selwyn Romilly, remembered as ‘kind, gentle soul’ after death at 83

Send this page to someone via email

The first Black person appointed to the B.C. Bench has died of cancer, according to the family of Selwyn Romilly.

His relatives say he passed away last Friday at his home, surrounded by loved ones.

Romilly was born in Trinidad and Tabago in 1940. He moved to Canada in 1960 where he earned a bachelor of arts and a law degree from the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC.

That’s where he also met his future wife Lorna. The pair then moved to Smithers where they raised two children.

Two of his brothers also moved to Canada around the same time with his brother Valmond also working in the legal profession and eventually becoming a judge as well.

Romilly worked as a lawyer from 1967 until 1974 when he was appointed a provincial judge.

Story continues below advertisement

In 1995, he was appointed to the B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver becoming the first Black judge named to the province’s highest court, where he served until 2015.

His family said Romilly was a kind, gentle soul adding there are no words to express what he meant to the community.

In 2021, Romilly was wrongfully detained and handcuffed by Vancouver Police officers while on a morning walk in Stanley Park.

At the time, officers said they were looking for a dark-skinned man in his 40’s or 50’s.

“I thought things had changed and they haven’t,” Romilly told Global News of the incident.

1:35 Exclusive: Office of Police Complaint Commissioner orders review of mistaken arrest

“I hate to say racial profiling, but I can’t help but think if it was an 81-year-old white man, regardless of the description, they wouldn’t have put him in handcuffs for ‘officer safety.’”

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement, the then mayor of Vancouver, Kennedy Stewart, said he was “appalled” by the incident.

I am appalled by the wrongful handcuffing and detainment of retired Justice Selwyn Romilly and have reached out to apologize. Systemic racism is a reality of our colonial institutions. Incidents like this are unacceptable and cannot continue to happen. #vanpoli pic.twitter.com/WAA2YyFucV — Kennedy Stewart (@kennedystewart) May 15, 2021

The incident did cause the VPD to change their handcuffing policy.

Now, officers who use force will be legally responsible for their actions and cannot view handcuffing as a routine action.

Romilly was 83 years old.