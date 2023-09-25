Jets ride big third period to breeze past Edmonton in home preseason debut

Send this page to someone via email

Facing off against an Edmonton Oilers squad with few NHL regulars in the lineup, the Winnipeg Jets pulled away late in a 5-0 preseason win Monday night.

After failing on their first power play attempt of the contest, the Jets opened the scoring on their second try with the man advantage thanks to their new-look top line.

Mark Scheifele fed the puck down low to Gabriel Vilardi, who was stationed to the right of Oilers goalie Calvin Pickard. Vilardi then sent a perfect backhand pass to the far faceoff dot where Kyle Connor was waiting to blast it into a wide open net.

Edmonton had better chances at even strength as they outshot the Jets 11-8 in the opening frame but where unable to beat Laurent Brossoit.

The Oilers came close to evening the score with less than four minutes to go in the second period on a 2-on-1 but a centering pass to Xavier Bourgault never got there because Logan Stanley had his stick tied up.

Just over a minute later, Vilardi was sprung on a partial breakaway but his shot whistled wide of the net.

Each side had seven shots on goal in the fast-moving second period, but the score remained 1-0 Winnipeg after two.

The Jets finally extended their lead early in the third. After taking the puck into the Edmonton zone, Vladislav Namestnikov laid a pass back to the point where Neal Pionk hammered it through Pickard, aided by a good screen from Morgan Barron.

The Oilers were given a great opportunity moments later after a pair of Winnipeg penalties gave Edmonton 48 seconds of 5-on-3 action before an Oilers penalty ended the party early.

Near the end of the ensuing Jets power play, the Oilers almost got on the board when a shot slipped through Brossoit but it was cleared off the goal-line at the last second by Pionk.

That was Edmonton’s last shot before the dams burst.

Winnipeg made it 3-0 just past the midway point of the third when a Logan Stanley point shot was redirected by Gustafsson in the slot.

Roughly four minutes later, Josh Morrissey found a wide-open Barron parked in the slot and Barron made no mistake as the lead grew to 4-0.

Two minutes after that, Kyle Capobianco roofed a wrister on a power play to make it 5-0.

Broissoit was rock-solid in earning the preseason shutout, stopping all 26 shots he faced while 14 skaters registered at least a point for Winnipeg.

The Jets’ next preseason contest is Wednesday night at home against Calgary. Puck drop is 7 p.m. with pregame coverage starting at 5 p.m. on 680 CJOB.