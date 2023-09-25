Menu

Traffic

Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Highway 115 south of Peterborough: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 25, 2023 1:26 pm
Peterborough County OPP say a section of Highway 115 south of Peterborough is closed after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. on Sept. 25, 2023.
Peterborough County OPP say a section of Highway 115 south of Peterborough is closed after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. on Sept. 25, 2023.
A section of Highway 115 just south of Peterborough is closed after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle early Monday afternoon.

According to Peterborough County OPP, the collision around noontime occurred in the southbound lanes of Highway 115 between The Parkway and Airport Road in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

Police say the pedestrian has been transported to a hospital. The victim’s injuries are not yet known.

Southbound traffic is being diverted off Highway 115 at The Parkway and vehicles can access the highway off Airport Road.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, OPP said.

— more to come

