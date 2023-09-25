Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Highway 115 south of Peterborough: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A section of Highway 115 just south of Peterborough is closed after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle early Monday afternoon.

According to Peterborough County OPP, the collision around noontime occurred in the southbound lanes of Highway 115 between The Parkway and Airport Road in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

Police say the pedestrian has been transported to a hospital. The victim’s injuries are not yet known.

Southbound traffic is being diverted off Highway 115 at The Parkway and vehicles can access the highway off Airport Road.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, OPP said.

