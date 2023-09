See more sharing options

A section of Highway 28 north of the village of Apsley, Ont., is closed following a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon.

Peterborough County OPP say the highway is closed between Dyno Road and Eels Lake Road following a “serious” crash.

The scene is about 15 kilometres north of the village.

Traffic is being diverted around the area.

Hwy 28 is closed between Dyno Rd and Eels Lake Rd in both directions while #PtboOPP and emergency crews are on scene of a serious single motor vehicle collision. Traffic is being diverted around that area. Expect delays and be patient.

^dg pic.twitter.com/81BRbzRGau — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) September 19, 2023

More to come.