Crime

Driver claims bathroom emergency was reason for speeding near Peterborough: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 21, 2023 1:52 pm
Peterboough County OPP clocked a vehicle travelling 155 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone on Hwy. 115 on Sept. 21, 2023. View image in full screen
Peterboough County OPP clocked a vehicle travelling 155 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone on Hwy. 115 on Sept. 21, 2023. Peterborough County OPP
A Markham, Ont., man faces a stunt driving charge and his excuse to an officer for speeding was quickly flushed away.

According to Peterborough County OPP, an officer south of Peterborough clocked a vehicle along Hwy. 115 travelling 155 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone.

OPP say during the traffic stop, the driver of the SUV told the officer he was en route to Buckhorn, north of Peterborough, to go fishing.

“(He) thought telling the Peterborough County OPP officer he was looking for a washroom would get him out of trouble … it didn’t,” OPP stated on the Central Region OPP’s Facebook page.

The 34-year-old man from Markham was arrested and charged with stunt driving (50 km/h over a posted speed limit).

Trending Now

He received a 30-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

He was released and has a future court day in Peterborough.

