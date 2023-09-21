Driver claims bathroom emergency was reason for speeding near Peterborough: OPP

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Markham, Ont., man faces a stunt driving charge and his excuse to an officer for speeding was quickly flushed away.

According to Peterborough County OPP, an officer south of Peterborough clocked a vehicle along Hwy. 115 travelling 155 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone.

OPP say during the traffic stop, the driver of the SUV told the officer he was en route to Buckhorn, north of Peterborough, to go fishing.

“(He) thought telling the Peterborough County OPP officer he was looking for a washroom would get him out of trouble … it didn’t,” OPP stated on the Central Region OPP’s Facebook page.

The 34-year-old man from Markham was arrested and charged with stunt driving (50 km/h over a posted speed limit).

Story continues below advertisement

Having to go to the washroom still doesn't excuse driving 55km/hr over the speed limit on Hwy 115! #StuntDriving still gets you a 30day suspension, a 14day impoundment and a future court date. #drivesafe to keep everyone safe!#PtboOPP@PtboCounty

^dg pic.twitter.com/vi6BP3fv56 — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) September 21, 2023

He received a 30-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

He was released and has a future court day in Peterborough.