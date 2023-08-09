Driver airlifted following Highway 115 rollover in Peterborough: OPP

One person was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre following a crash on Highway 115 in Peterborough, Ont., on Wednesday afternoon.
Just after 1 p.m., emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on the highway near The Parkway.
Peterborough County OPP tell Global News a northbound SUV left the road and rolled across the grass median and ended up in the southbound lanes.
Police say the 29-year-old driver was first transported to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre and later airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
Highway 115 southbound lanes remain closed between The Parkway and County Road 28 as OPP continue to investigate.
The closure is expected to remain in place for several hours, OPP stated at 4:45 p.m.
