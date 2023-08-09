Menu

Traffic

Driver airlifted following Highway 115 rollover in Peterborough: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 9, 2023 5:01 pm
Driver airlifted following Hwy. 115 rollover in Peterborough: OPP
A driver was airlifted following a rollover on Hwy. 115 in Peterborough on Wednesday afternoon.
One person was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre following a crash on Highway 115 in Peterborough, Ont., on Wednesday afternoon.

Just after 1 p.m., emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on the highway near The Parkway.

Peterborough County OPP tell Global News a northbound SUV left the road and rolled across the grass median and ended up in the southbound lanes.

Police say the 29-year-old driver was first transported to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre and later airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

A SUV rolled on Hwy. 115 in Peterborough, sending a driver to hospital on Aug. 9, 2023. View image in full screen
A SUV rolled on Hwy. 115 in Peterborough, sending a driver to hospital on Aug. 9, 2023. Peterborough County OPP photo
Highway 115 southbound lanes near Peterborough are expected to remain closed into Wednesday evening following a crash around 1 p.m. View image in full screen
Highway 115 southbound lanes near Peterborough are expected to remain closed into Wednesday evening following a crash around 1 p.m. Peterborough County OPP photo

Highway 115 southbound lanes remain closed between The Parkway and County Road 28 as OPP continue to investigate.

The closure is expected to remain in place for several hours, OPP stated at 4:45 p.m.

