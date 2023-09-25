Calgary police seize weapons, suspected stolen goods after search of storage units

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are looking for the rightful owners of stolen items and have arrested and charged a man after a string of break-and-enters targeting new home construction.

Police say they have seized 12 firearms and a significant amount of stolen property following an investigation by the District 4 break-and-enter team.

The investigation started in May and officers say they were able to find two storage units in southeast Calgary that the suspect was believed to be using to store stolen property.

On Sept. 11, investigators served a search warrant on the two storage units, as well as a home in the 16000 block of Highway 552, south of Calgary.

As a result, Calgary police seized the following items:

7 rifles

5 shotguns

3 crossbows

body armour

multiple rounds of ammunition

a small amount of crystal methamphetamine

a utility trailer

a Suzuki motorcycle

a Kawasaki dirt bike

Police say they also found property that is believed to be stolen, including microwaves, a gas fireplace insert, unopened boxes of tile and flooring, new faucets, new kitchen and bathroom sinks, a cooktop and a washing machine.

Police believe that a majority of these items, including the weapons, were stolen during break-and-enters throughout the city. Investigators are now in the process of documenting the items and hope to return the stolen goods to the rightful owners.

“This investigation remains ongoing and additional charges may be laid as new evidence comes to light,” says Acting Staff Sgt. Shelby Stewart of the CPS District 4 general investigations unit.

“If any person or company has been the victim of a break-and-enter, we encourage them to report it to police so that we are able to reunite them with their property when it’s been recovered.”

Zsolt Ignac Lazar, 46, of De Winton, is charged with four counts each of possessing an unlicensed weapon and possessing a weapon contrary to a prohibition order, as well as one count each of possessing a controlled substance and carelessly storing a firearm.

Anyone with information can contact police at 403-266-1234 or leave anonymous tips with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.