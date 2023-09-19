20K in jewelry allegedly stolen from passenger at Calgary airport: police

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are seeking information from the public to recover jewelry believed to be stolen from a passenger bus that arrived at Calgary International Airport on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2023.

The bag is described as a grey Air Canada carry on and contained a jewelry collection worth around $20,000. According to police, the jewelry collection is primarily made up of turquoise and opal, artist-signed, Navajo pieces.

The owner of the bag was travelling to the Calgary airport on a Red Arrow bus on Aug. 16. Police believe someone stole the bag while the bus was being unloaded.

Anyone with information on the incident or the location of the jewelry is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477