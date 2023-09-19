Menu

Crime

$10k worth of tools stolen from north-west building: Guelph police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted September 19, 2023 10:49 am
Guelph police say someone broke into a north-west building under construction on the weekend and stole drills and saws among other tools. View image in full screen
Guelph police say someone broke into a north-west building under construction on the weekend and stole drills and saws among other tools. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Guelph police say $10,000 worth of tools were stolen from a north-west building under construction on the weekend.

On Monday, police said they arrived at an address near Woolwich and Powell Streets.

Sometime over the weekend, investigators said someone got inside by breaking a boarded-up window.

Nearly all the tools on site were stolen, including drills, saws and batteries.

The investigation is ongoing.

TheftGuelph NewsGuelph PoliceGuelph crimeconstruction thefttools stolen$10k tools stolenNorth-west Guelph
