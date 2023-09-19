$10k worth of tools stolen from north-west building: Guelph police

Guelph police say $10,000 worth of tools were stolen from a north-west building under construction on the weekend.
On Monday, police said they arrived at an address near Woolwich and Powell Streets.
Sometime over the weekend, investigators said someone got inside by breaking a boarded-up window.
Nearly all the tools on site were stolen, including drills, saws and batteries.
The investigation is ongoing.
