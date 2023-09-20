RCMP uniforms stolen during northwest Calgary break-and-enter

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties in Calgary are issuing a warning the public after several RCMP uniform pieces were stolen during a residential break-and-enter in the northwest community of Rockland Park.

According to police, sometime between 7:45 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Sept. 19, two people broke into a residence belonging to an Alberta RCMP member, in the 0 to 100 block of Rowley Terrace N.W., and stole several pieces of jewelry, handbags, wallets, and multiple RCMP uniforms and boots.

The total value of the stolen property is over $5,000.

View image in full screen Photos of some of the items that were stolen from the home of a RCMP member. The City of Calgary Newsroom

Police believe the suspects may have been driving a U-Haul truck at the time of the theft. One of the suspects, a man, was seen wearing a red reflective work jacket.

Police say they have recovered some of the stolen uniforms, but are still trying to track down the rest of the items.

Those who are concerned about someone identifying themselves as a police officer, can request to see the individual’s police badge and photo identification card.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who has security camera or dashcam footage from the area on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 19, is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

