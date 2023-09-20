Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - QR Calgary

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP uniforms stolen during northwest Calgary break-and-enter

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted September 20, 2023 7:13 pm
RCMP are notifying citizens of a residential break and enter in the northwest community of Rockland Park that resulted in the theft of several RCMP uniform pieces. View image in full screen
RCMP are notifying citizens of a residential break and enter in the northwest community of Rockland Park that resulted in the theft of several RCMP uniform pieces. The City of Calgary Newsroom
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Mounties in Calgary are issuing a warning the public after several RCMP uniform pieces were stolen during a residential break-and-enter in the northwest community of Rockland Park.

According to police, sometime between 7:45 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Sept. 19, two people broke into a residence belonging to an Alberta RCMP member, in the 0 to 100 block of Rowley Terrace N.W., and stole several pieces of jewelry, handbags, wallets, and multiple RCMP uniforms and boots.

The total value of the stolen property is over $5,000.

Photos of some of the items that were stolen from an RCMP members home. View image in full screen
Photos of some of the items that were stolen from the home of a RCMP member. The City of Calgary Newsroom

Police believe the suspects may have been driving a U-Haul truck at the time of the theft. One of the suspects, a man, was seen wearing a red reflective work jacket.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they have recovered some of the stolen uniforms, but are still trying to track down the rest of the items.

Those who are concerned about someone identifying themselves as a police officer, can request to see the individual’s police badge and photo identification card.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who has security camera or dashcam footage from the area on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 19, is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia RCMP set surplus gear ablaze nearly a year after mass shooting'
Nova Scotia RCMP set surplus gear ablaze nearly a year after mass shooting
Related News
CrimeRCMPCalgaryBreak And EnterJewelryHandbagsRCMP uniformsRockland Parkwallets
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices