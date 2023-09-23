Menu

Crime

Fatal roll-over involving a stolen vehicle: Strathcona County RCMP

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted September 23, 2023 3:21 pm
An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an officer, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. View image in full screen
An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an officer on Friday, April 28, 2023. Darryl Dyck, The Canadian Press
On Friday around 10 p.m. Strathcona County RCMP were advised of a stolen vehicle travelling into its detachment area from Edmonton Police.

RCMP said no police vehicles pursued the stolen vehicle but the Edmonton Police Service Air One helicopter maintained observation of the vehicle as it “drove erratically and at high speeds” heading east on Highway 16.

A tire deflation device was placed on Range Road 220, east of Sherwood Park, by RCMP in an attempt to stop the vehicle and ensure the safety of others on the road.

RCMP said the vehicle continued to move with deflated tires and rolled three minutes later onto Range Road 215.

Officers immediately attended to the rolled-over vehicle and discovered the adult driver had been ejected from the truck.

Story continues below advertisement

Responding officers provided first aid and contacted EMS and STARS air ambulance but the man died at the scene as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash.

An investigation into the circumstances leading up to the collision is underway.

RCMPPoliceedmonton police serviceStolen VehicleSherwood ParkStrathcona County RCMPFatal Rollover
