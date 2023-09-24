Menu

Trending Now

Crime

Smoke bomb thrown through Maple Ridge storefront window

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 24, 2023 4:35 pm
smoke bomb maple ridge View image in full screen
A still from security footage of the smoke bomb inside the store. Submitted
A Maple Ridge business owner is frustrated that her shop has been repeatedly targeted by vandals.

Taryn Stephenson said her T’s Once Upon a Tea Leaf business has been vandalized twice in the past few months.

The most recent attack took place on Thursday around 3:30 a.m. A suspect was caught on video smashing in the front window and throwing an apparent smoke bomb into the store.

“When you own a business you anticipate that maybe someone will smash and grab and that’s just kind of the part of owning a business in 2023 … but when I watched the footage and watched that plume of smoke … I just started sobbing,” Stephenson said.

“We have worked so hard and we’ve been in this community for 16 years. It hurts.”

Click to play video: 'VPD announces more than a dozen mischief charges in connection to Breakout Festival riot'
VPD announces more than a dozen mischief charges in connection to Breakout Festival riot

The smoke bomb had left a residue on all the merchandise in the store, ruining products.

“It’s everywhere. There is no way I would feel comfortable selling a product that has been covered in a chemical that I have no idea what it is,” she said.

It’s covered under insurance but she said the cleanup will close the store for at least a month.

Between the loss of business and replacing the stock while waiting for insurance — Stephenson said the short-term future of the business is “scary.”

“The initial feeling is I don’t know if we will recover from this,” she said.

The first incident is eerily similar to the second. On June 25, a suspect broke a front window and threw inside a bear mace can that had been zap-strapped to keep it spraying until empty.

A fundraiser has been created to help support the business as it recovers.

Ridge Meadows RCMP confirmed the vandalism and said an investigation is ongoing.

Maple RidgeRidge Meadows RCMPMaple Ridge CrimeMaple Ridge business vandlizedOnce Upon a Tea Leaf
