Crime

1 dead in Richmond, B.C., shooting, homicide unit investigating

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 24, 2023 12:31 pm
Members of the RCMP's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) are working with Richmond officers on the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT. View image in full screen
Members of the RCMP's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) are working with Richmond officers on the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Homicide investigators were called to the area of Cooney Road and Anderson Road in Richmond early Sunday following reports of a shooting.

Richmond RCMP received reports of gunshots around 4:52 a.m. in the area. When officers arrived, they found a victim in medical distress who died shortly after.

“The area surrounding the scene will be cordoned off until further notice,” Staff Sgt. Sahan Perera.

“The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called and will be working in partnership with the Richmond RCMP.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.

