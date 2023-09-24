1 dead in Richmond, B.C., shooting, homicide unit investigating

Homicide investigators were called to the area of Cooney Road and Anderson Road in Richmond early Sunday following reports of a shooting.
Richmond RCMP received reports of gunshots around 4:52 a.m. in the area. When officers arrived, they found a victim in medical distress who died shortly after.
“The area surrounding the scene will be cordoned off until further notice,” Staff Sgt. Sahan Perera.
“The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called and will be working in partnership with the Richmond RCMP.”
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.
