1 dead in Richmond, B.C., shooting, homicide unit investigating

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Homicide investigators were called to the area of Cooney Road and Anderson Road in Richmond early Sunday following reports of a shooting.

Richmond RCMP received reports of gunshots around 4:52 a.m. in the area. When officers arrived, they found a victim in medical distress who died shortly after.

1:52 Charges laid against 25-year-old following shooting death of BC RCMP officer

“The area surrounding the scene will be cordoned off until further notice,” Staff Sgt. Sahan Perera.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called and will be working in partnership with the Richmond RCMP.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.