2 injured following hit and run in Cross Lake, Man., police say

Two people were taken to hospital after what RCMP said was a hit-and-run incident in Manitoba.

Cross Lake RCMP said they received a report of a hit and run that occurred on Sept. 20 at 12:30 a.m. They say two people were walking on the road near Family Foods when they were struck by a vehicle leaving the parking lot of the Cross Lake Inn. The vehicle then fled the scene.

A 59-year-old woman suffered serious injuries and was transported out of the community for treatment. A 59-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Winnipeg.

Officers said they received a surveillance video of a woman they are hoping to identify. Anyone with information is asked to call Cross Lake RCMP at 204-676-2600 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

