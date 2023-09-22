Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 injured following hit and run in Cross Lake, Man., police say

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted September 22, 2023 12:47 pm
RCMP Cross Lake detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Cross Lake detachment. RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two people were taken to hospital after what RCMP said was a hit-and-run incident in Manitoba.

Cross Lake RCMP said they received a report of a hit and run that occurred on Sept. 20 at 12:30 a.m. They say two people were walking on the road near Family Foods when they were struck by a vehicle leaving the parking lot of the Cross Lake Inn. The vehicle then fled the scene.

A 59-year-old woman suffered serious injuries and was transported out of the community for treatment. A 59-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Winnipeg.

Officers said they received a surveillance video of a woman they are hoping to identify. Anyone with information is asked to call Cross Lake RCMP at 204-676-2600 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Gretna Hit-and-run'
Gretna Hit-and-run
RCMPPoliceManitobaHit and RunInjuriesCross LakeCross Lake RCMPFamily Foods
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices