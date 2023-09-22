Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

How are B.C. high schools dealing with AI writing tools?

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 22, 2023 9:40 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. schools look to embrace artificial intelligence'
B.C. schools look to embrace artificial intelligence
While many concerns remain about artificial intelligence, B.C. schools recognize it's here to stay and are now looking to embrace it. The idea is to teach students how to use it properly - and ethically. Aaron McArthur reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The rapid rise of artificial intelligence writing generators has impacted B.C. schools, with education officials saying it has created a new wrinkle for teachers to deal with.

“Maybe around March (last year), we were hearing reports (that) kids were fully doing their homework, writing everything (on AI generators) and teachers were saying, ‘What is this? How are they doing this? Help,’” said Jeff Spence, Vancouver School Board’s learning and information technology district principal.

The board’s learning and information technology division provides “relevant technological solutions,” and encourages district and school staff to “reach their intellectual potential.”

“(There are) concerns for sure. In secondary schools, teachers often know their students, they get to know the style of writing their students have, so that when something pops up that is clearly not in the voice they are used to hearing … it’s time for a conversation,” Spence said.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'ChatGPT, AI apps changing the way schools are teaching'
ChatGPT, AI apps changing the way schools are teaching

Spence compared the rise of AI generators to the days when calculators were first introduced into learning.

“I remember, ‘No calculators allowed.’ Then it went to, ‘Oh, you can use a calculator for this part of the test,’ and now we all use calculators whenever. It’s a tool at our disposal to use,” Spence said.

“ChatGPT is different than (calculators) but right now, we are treating it the same as that. It won’t be (forever) because it seems to be quite a bit smarter (than calculators).

“We are very much in the early stages of this and we need to have awareness.”

He said the first step for the school district is to inform teachers and staff that students are using these tools in their assignments and to have constructive conversations with students about using AI generators responsibly.

Story continues below advertisement

Vancouver School Board does have some policies in place but they are “standard” and have not been amended to include AI generator-specific language.

“It is not specific to AI but, of course, have policies around the arena of cheating and the inappropriate use of technology — which students and staff all sign,” Spence said.

“Like anything, it’s a tool. It’s new, it can be used for good and it can be used for bad but I am encouraging people to use it, right now.”

Trending Now

In class, pen and paper writing may be the solution for future tests and assignments to test student knowledge without using the “tool” of AI generators — something that has long been a staple in B.C. high school education.

Click to play video: 'B.C. joins Ottawa’s ChatGPT privacy investigation'
B.C. joins Ottawa’s ChatGPT privacy investigation

In central B.C., the Prince George School District has similar messaging when it comes to students using AI generators.

Story continues below advertisement

Prince George School District assistant superintendent Lee Karpenko said there are two “factions” in staff thinking.

Group one is focused on in-class learning — a hands-on approach where assignments are done in person and students do not have the ability to use AI generators to assist in the school work.

Group two is focused on using AI to write content, where the class will then break down the AI-generated work.

“Bring your best essay from ChatGPT and let’s critique it. Let’s find the functions of writing in these essays or assignments and use the human brain, intellect, and critical thinking skills to teach those things out,” Karpenko said.

Both the Vancouver School Board and Prince George School District said it is extremely early in the process of understanding and working with AI generators and will be a learn-as-they-go process.

More on BC
BC schoolsVancouver School BoardVSBchatgptBC high schoolsBC secondary schoolsAI generatorsartificial intelligence writing generatorsBC high schools chatgptBC schools AIChatGPT in schoolsPrince George School Board
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices