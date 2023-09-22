29-year-old woman airlifted to trauma centre after crash involving dump truck in Pickering

Send this page to someone via email

A 29-year-old woman was airlifted to a trauma centre after the car she was driving was hit by a dump truck in Pickering, police say.

Durham Regional Police said it happened on Thursday at around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Taunton and Whites roads.

“Upon arrival, officers observed a white Mercedes and red Freightliner dump truck with trailer off the roadway,” police said.

The Mercedes was reportedly travelling west on Taunton Road and made a left turn onto Whites Road when it was hit by the dump truck, which was travelling east, police said.

The woman driving the Mercedes suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre. Police said Friday morning that her condition has since been upgraded to stable.

The dump truck driver, meanwhile, was not injured.

Roads were closed in the area for several hours as officers investigated.