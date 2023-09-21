Menu

Canada

First Nation in B.C. says 158 children died at three residential school sites, hospital

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 21, 2023 7:46 pm
Children wearing orange t-shirts run outside the Grotto that remains at the site of the former St. Mary's Indian Residential School as a ceremony to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation takes place at the bottom of the hill, in Mission, B.C., on Friday, September 30, 2022. View image in full screen
Children wearing orange t-shirts run outside the Grotto that remains at the site of the former St. Mary's Indian Residential School as a ceremony to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation takes place at the bottom of the hill, in Mission, B.C., on Fri. Sept. 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Warning: This story deals with disturbing subject matter that may upset and trigger some readers. Discretion is advised.

An investigation into unmarked graves and missing children by the Sto:lo Nation in British Columbia has revealed at least 158 deaths, most of them at an Indigenous hospital.

The nation’s researchers say archival documents regarding residential schools in Mission, Sardis and Yale, as well as the hospital, suggest most of the children died of disease and some died from accidents. Other causes of death are unknown.

The investigation has spanned 18 months but officials said Thursday this is just the beginning. The nation has received about half of 70,000 anticipated documents.

“The heaviness can’t be summed into words,” said Sxwoyehálá Chief David Jimmie, president of the Sto:lo Nation Chief’s Council, in a press conference.

The nation is examining atrocities that took place at the All Hallows School in Yale, which operated between 1890 and 1917, and the Coqualeetza Residential School in Sardis, about five kilometres south of Chilliwack, which ran from 1886 to 1894.

It’s also uncovering more information about St. Mary’s Indian Residential School in Mission, which Jimmie described as a place of punishment, starvation, physical, emotional and sexual abuse, intentional confinement and child labour.

“I can’t even begin to imagine what they went through, the atrocities that took place, and the impacts that we’re still feeling generations later today,” he told Global News, referring to those forced to attend such a harrowing institution.

“We feel a fraction of what they felt.”

St. Mary’s opened in 1863. The institution of assimilation was relocated in 1882 and a new facility was built in 1933. It closed in 1984, making it the last operating residential school in B.C.

In 2004, a former employee of the school was convicted of 12 counts of indecent assault in connection with his time at the school and sentenced to three years behind bars.

The Sto:lo Nation’s findings are the latest of many residential school investigations that have taken place since May 2021, when Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc announced the possible remains of more than 200 children had been found at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. The news sent shockwaves of grief and anger across Canada, and forced citizens to reckon with the insidiousness of the country’s colonial past.

Trending Now

Other First Nations searching their own former residential school sites with ground-penetrating radar have now revealed more than 2,000 possible burial sites from coast to coast.

“This is another opportunity for educating and ensuring the general public — not only in our province, in our country — but across the world, understands what took place here in Canada, understands the work that still needs to happen for us to support those (survivors),” Jimmie said.

Between the 1800s and mid-1990s, Canada’s residential school system aimed to “eliminate parental involvement in the intellectual, cultural and spiritual development” of Indigenous children, according to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

The state- and church-run institutions removed more than 150,000 First Nations, Métis and Inuit children from their families and imprisoned them in schools where many were physically, sexually and spiritually abused. Some were starved as part of scientific experiments on the effects of malnutrition. Many became ill with smallpox, measles, influenza, tuberculosis and other unknown illnesses due to lack of proper care.

Thousands died and many parents were never told what happened to their children. The system of assimilation created intergenerational trauma that has had a deep and lasting impact on survivors, their children, relations and communities.

To this day, governments have failed in many ways to meaningfully repair or compensate for what Pope Francis has now affirmed was a genocide.

— With files from Janet Brown, Elizabeth McSheffrey and The Canadian Press

The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line (1-800-721-0066) is available 24 hours a day for anyone experiencing pain or distress as a result of their residential school experience.

