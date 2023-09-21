Good Samaritan turns in envelope full of money to Lethbridge police

Send this page to someone via email

Lethbridge police are hoping to find the owner of a large sum of cash that was turned in at the front counter.

Police say on Sept. 5, a woman found a bank envelope full of cash under her windshield wiper while her car was parked in a lot along the 400 block of Scenic Drive South.

There was no note or other information inside the envelope, and police want to return the cash to the rightful owner.

In order to claim the money, police will need to confirm the exact amount of cash and what bank the envelope came from.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lethbridge police at 403-330-5009 and reference file 23055110.

