Dog stolen from Guelph home following dispute over money

Send this page to someone via email

An argument over money reportedly led one individual to steal another man’s dog.

On Aug. 1, Guelph police said they were called to an address on York Road.

Police said the victim reported that a man he knew had kicked his door open before going inside and pushing him, causing him to fall down.

Investigators said the accused then called out the owner’s dog, picked him up, and left.

A 28-year-old Guelph man was arrested on Tuesday and has a court date scheduled for Nov 3.