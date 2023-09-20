Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Dog stolen from Guelph home following dispute over money

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted September 20, 2023 11:12 am
Guelph police say they've arrested a man in connection to a robbery at a York Road home in August. Police say the accused stole the homeowner's dog following a dispute over money. View image in full screen
Guelph police say they've arrested a man in connection to a robbery at a York Road home in August. Police say the accused stole the homeowner's dog following a dispute over money. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An argument over money reportedly led one individual to steal another man’s dog.

On Aug. 1, Guelph police said they were called to an address on York Road.

Police said the victim reported that a man he knew had kicked his door open before going inside and pushing him, causing him to fall down.

Trending Now

Investigators said the accused then called out the owner’s dog, picked him up, and left.

A 28-year-old Guelph man was arrested on Tuesday and has a court date scheduled for Nov 3.

More on Crime
RobberyGuelph NewsGuelph PoliceGuelph crimeGuelph TheftDog TheftTheft York Road
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices