Excavator worth $100K stolen in Guelph using fake cheque

Guelph police say a $100,000 excavator was stolen using a fake cheque.
Police said the victim notified them about the theft on Wednesday.
They said the victim was selling the item on a popular website and was contacted by an interested buyer.
The buyer reportedly sent a copy of his driver’s licence and a certified cheque for $132,000.
Then, three men went to the seller’s work last Saturday and loaded the Kubota KX080-4S model onto their trailer.
Police said when the victim tried to deposit the cheque on Monday, he was told the account had been closed.
The three men drove a black Chevrolet pickup with dual rear wheels and a large trailer.
The excavator is orange with blue on the back.
