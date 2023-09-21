Excavator worth $100K stolen in Guelph using fake cheque

See more sharing options

Guelph police say a $100,000 excavator was stolen using a fake cheque.

Police said the victim notified them about the theft on Wednesday.

They said the victim was selling the item on a popular website and was contacted by an interested buyer.

The buyer reportedly sent a copy of his driver’s licence and a certified cheque for $132,000.

Then, three men went to the seller’s work last Saturday and loaded the Kubota KX080-4S model onto their trailer.

Police said when the victim tried to deposit the cheque on Monday, he was told the account had been closed.

The three men drove a black Chevrolet pickup with dual rear wheels and a large trailer.

The excavator is orange with blue on the back.