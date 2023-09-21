Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Excavator worth $100K stolen in Guelph using fake cheque

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted September 21, 2023 11:17 am
Police said a Guelph man is out more than $100,000 after selling an excavator online. View image in full screen
Police said a Guelph man is out more than $100,000 after selling an excavator online. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Guelph police say a $100,000 excavator was stolen using a fake cheque.

Police said the victim notified them about the theft on Wednesday.

They said the victim was selling the item on a popular website and was contacted by an interested buyer.

The buyer reportedly sent a copy of his driver’s licence and a certified cheque for $132,000.

Then, three men went to the seller’s work last Saturday and loaded the Kubota KX080-4S model onto their trailer.

Trending Now

Police said when the victim tried to deposit the cheque on Monday, he was told the account had been closed.

The three men drove a black Chevrolet pickup with dual rear wheels and a large trailer.

Story continues below advertisement

The excavator is orange with blue on the back.

More on Crime
TheftGuelph NewsFraudGuelph PoliceGuelph crimeGuelph Theftfake cheque
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices