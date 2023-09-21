Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Watchdog to probe Toronto policy to direct shelter-seeking refugee claimants to feds

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 21, 2023 10:59 am
Click to play video: 'No new money pledged for Toronto asylum seekers following meeting with Chow and Miller'
No new money pledged for Toronto asylum seekers following meeting with Chow and Miller
WATCH ABOVE: The minister in charge of refugees told reporters he wasn’t there to sign a cheque, but Minister Marc Miller conceded the treatment of refugees arriving in Toronto hasn’t been humane following his meeting with Mayor Olivia Chow. Matthew Bingley reports. – Sep 12, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto’s ombudsman is launching an investigation into the city’s decision to deny refugee claimants space in city shelters and direct them to federal programs.

Ombudsman Kwame Addo says the investigation will determine whether the city met its obligations to treat the claimants and asylum seekers looking for a shelter bed with fairness, dignity, respect and care.

City officials announced in May that refugee claimants would be directed away from at-capacity shelters to federal programs because Toronto had not been provided with the funding it needed to deal with unprecedented demand.

The move was quickly met with pushback from advocates, who argued it undermined Toronto’s own sanctuary city policy and resulted in dozens of migrants sleeping on sidewalks outside a downtown referral centre.

A spokesperson for Mayor Olivia Chow, who took office in July, says she’s worked with staff in recent weeks to ensure asylum seekers are offered a space in both the refugee-specific shelter stream and the wider system.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s the first investigation to come out of the Ombudsman’s newly created housing unit tasked with keeping a watch on the city’s planning and delivery of housing programs.

Related News
TorontoRefugeesAsylum-seekerstoronto refugeesToronto Asylum SeekersToronto OmbudsmanOmbudsman Kwame AddoKwame Addo
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices