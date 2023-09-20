Atlantic Liberals slam Tories for opposing offshore wind legislation

Send this page to someone via email

The Atlantic Liberal caucus is slamming the Conservative party for opposing new legislation that would extend the Atlantic accords to include renewable energy.

The accords are two separate pieces of legislation first passed in the 1980s to establish a singular regulatory process for offshore oil and gas development in Newfoundland and Labrador and Nova Scotia.

Canada and the two provinces agreed in April 2022 to update both federal and provincial legislation to add offshore renewable energy, as both Nova Scotia and Newfoundland look to harness the wind off their coastlines.

Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan says the federal bill is just an evolution of energy development that will allow Newfoundland and Nova Scotia to take advantage of massive investment opportunities in the transition to clean electricity.

Conservative MPs say they support renewable projects but can’t support the bill because it introduces layers of bureaucracy and allows politicians to order an end to offshore oil drilling in protected marine areas.

Liberal Atlantic caucus chair Kody Blois says not supporting the bill is an attack on Atlantic Canada and its future prosperity.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2023.