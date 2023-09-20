Menu

Politics

Atlantic Liberals slam Tories for opposing offshore wind legislation

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 20, 2023 3:20 pm
Labour and Seniors Minister Seamus O’Regan arrives to a Liberal caucus meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. The Atlantic Liberal caucus is slamming the Conservative Party for opposing new legislation that would extend the Atlantic accords to include renewable energy and not fossil fuels. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. View image in full screen
Labour and Seniors Minister Seamus O’Regan arrives to a Liberal caucus meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. The Atlantic Liberal caucus is slamming the Conservative Party for opposing new legislation that would extend the Atlantic accords to include renewable energy and not fossil fuels. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. skp
The Atlantic Liberal caucus is slamming the Conservative party for opposing new legislation that would extend the Atlantic accords to include renewable energy.

The accords are two separate pieces of legislation first passed in the 1980s to establish a singular regulatory process for offshore oil and gas development in Newfoundland and Labrador and Nova Scotia.

Canada and the two provinces agreed in April 2022 to update both federal and provincial legislation to add offshore renewable energy, as both Nova Scotia and Newfoundland look to harness the wind off their coastlines.

Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan says the federal bill is just an evolution of energy development that will allow Newfoundland and Nova Scotia to take advantage of massive investment opportunities in the transition to clean electricity.

Conservative MPs say they support renewable projects but can’t support the bill because it introduces layers of bureaucracy and allows politicians to order an end to offshore oil drilling in protected marine areas.

Liberal Atlantic caucus chair Kody Blois says not supporting the bill is an attack on Atlantic Canada and its future prosperity.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2023.

Nova ScotiaConservative PartyNewfoundlandRenewable EnergySeamus O'ReganKody BloisAtlantic accordsAtlantic Liberal caucus
© 2023 The Canadian Press

