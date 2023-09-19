It was a joke, suspects said, after gunpoint robbery in Ajax: police

Send this page to someone via email

A victim was robbed of his cellphone at gunpoint in Ajax, Ont., late Saturday, but the suspects later returned, said they were joking and gave back his phone, police say.

Durham Regional Police said multiple people are now wanted after the incident.

Officers responded at around 10 p.m. Saturday to the Harwood Avenue North and Rossland Road West area.

Police said the victim was walking through the field of a high school when three or four males and one female began shouting at him.

One of the males then approached the victim and pointed a gun, police allege.

The victim gave his phone to the suspect who then fled the area with the other suspects, police said.

“A short time later, the same male suspect and a female suspect returned without the firearm, gave the victim back his phone and stated they were joking, before fleeing the area,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The victim and suspects were not known to each other.

Police described one of the wanted individuals as a 15- to 20-year-old male, five-feet-eight-inches tall and 150 pounds, with short brown hair. He was reportedly wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt and a blue surgical mask.

The female was described as 10 to 12 years old, five-feet-five-inches tall with black braided hair and was wearing a pink jacket.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Durham police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.