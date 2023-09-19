Truck fire closes Niagara-bound lanes on Burlington Skyway in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

A truck fire on the Burlington Skyway Bridge significantly reduced traffic flow on the QEW heading into Niagara on Tuesday afternoon.

OPP say a tractor-trailer collided with a concrete wall on the QEW between Eastport Drive and Woodward Avenue in Hamilton.

In a social media post, Sgt. Kerry Schmidt revealed that a fuel leak led to a fire that consumed not only the tractor but also the trailer and the insulation cargo inside the vehicle.

“The problem with the fire is down in the insulation,” Schmidt explained.

“They are taking the insulation off the trailer piece by piece, (and) dousing it with water to make sure that it’s not going to reignite.”

Only one lane on the Toronto-bound side of the QEW is open with all lanes closed on the southbound side.

Lanes on the northbound side are expected to reopen early afternoon.

Schmidt said there were no injuries, and just the one vehicle involved in the incident.