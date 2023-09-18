350 trees planted at Harold Town Conservation Area just east of Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

Otonabee Conservation says 50 volunteers helped plant 350 trees and shrubs at the Harold Town Conservation Area just east of Peterborough, Ont., on Saturday.

The event was part of TD Tree Days, a program that aims to plant one million trees by 2023.

The trees planted included eastern white cedar, Freeman maple, ninebark, fragrant sumac, serviceberry, staghorn sumac, grey dogwood and black chokeberry.

“These native species will support natural diversity, help to mitigate climate change, provide shade, and stabilize soils adjacent to the Conservation Area’s parking area and trailhead,” the authority stated.

The conservation area, which boasts a park and over 10 kilometres of multi-use recreational trails, is located along Old Norwood Road in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township. Previously known as Old Orchard Farm, the land was donated to Otonabee Conservation by the Canadian painter who owned the property from the mid-1970s to early 1990. The property was then named in his memory and was dedicated as a public park, as requested by the estate.

Saturday’s planting was the final component of a multi-year project to upgrade facilities at the Harold Town Conservation Area, including an expanded parking area, accessible gender-neutral change and washroom facilities and a picnic shelter.

“Planting trees and shrubs as part of TD Tree Days is a fantastic way to complete the upgrades at Harold Town Conservation Area, as they will enhance the visitor experience and the local environment,” said Jessie James, manager of conservation lands at Otonabee Conservation.

TD works with organizations across Canada, such as Otonabee Conservation, to ensure that the right tree is properly planted in the right place, in each community.

“These trees will provide countless benefits from mitigating the effects of climate change to regulating temperatures and providing beauty for all to enjoy at the Harold Town Conservation Area,” said Janette Loveys Smith, CAO and secretary-treasurer at Otonabee Conservation.