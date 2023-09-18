19-year-old man charged with first degree murder over the weekend

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police charged 19-year-old Kesar Shannon with first-degree murder following the death of a 23-year-old man in Regina over the weekend.

According to a release, police were sent to the 1200 block of Winnipeg Street on Saturday at 1:15 a.m. to investigate an injured man.

1:34 Regina crime rate ranks 7th across Canada in 2022

“EMS attended to the scene and pronounced the male deceased,” the release read.

Story continues below advertisement

Shannon is also charged with disguise with intent, careless storage of a firearm, possessing a firearm obtained by crime, and possessing a prohibited firearm with ammunition.

The man will make his first appearance in Regina Provincial Court on Monday at 9:30 a.m.