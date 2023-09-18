Menu

Crime

19-year-old man charged with first degree murder over the weekend

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted September 18, 2023 11:36 am
A 19-year-old man is charged with first-degree murder along with other charges following the death of a 23-year-old man in Regina over the weekend. View image in full screen
A 19-year-old man is charged with first-degree murder along with other charges following the death of a 23-year-old man in Regina over the weekend. Stock photo/Global News
Police charged 19-year-old Kesar Shannon with first-degree murder following the death of a 23-year-old man in Regina over the weekend.

According to a release, police were sent to the 1200 block of Winnipeg Street on Saturday at 1:15 a.m. to investigate an injured man.

Regina crime rate ranks 7th across Canada in 2022
“EMS attended to the scene and pronounced the male deceased,” the release read.

Shannon is also charged with disguise with intent, careless storage of a firearm, possessing a firearm obtained by crime, and possessing a prohibited firearm with ammunition.

The man will make his first appearance in Regina Provincial Court on Monday at 9:30 a.m.

