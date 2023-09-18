19-year-old man charged with first degree murder over the weekend

Police charged 19-year-old Kesar Shannon with first-degree murder following the death of a 23-year-old man in Regina over the weekend.
According to a release, police were sent to the 1200 block of Winnipeg Street on Saturday at 1:15 a.m. to investigate an injured man.
Regina crime rate ranks 7th across Canada in 2022
Trending Now
“EMS attended to the scene and pronounced the male deceased,” the release read.
Shannon is also charged with disguise with intent, careless storage of a firearm, possessing a firearm obtained by crime, and possessing a prohibited firearm with ammunition.
The man will make his first appearance in Regina Provincial Court on Monday at 9:30 a.m.
More on Crime
- Son of Mexican cartel head ‘El Chapo’ extradited to U.S. to face drug charges
- Ibrahim Ali: Accused’s lawyer says DNA found in slain teen might not be killer’s
- In wake of Chinatown stabbing, victims’ families question psychiatric releases
- ‘I’m going to commit a terrorist attack:’ Video shows London police interview with accused
Comments