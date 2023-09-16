Kayaker dies on Cheakamus River Saturday: Squamish RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A day on the water turned to tragedy for two friends who were kayaking along the Cheakamus River just north of Squamish Saturday, according to Squamish RCMP.

In a statement to Global News, RCMP confirm one of the two friends ‘passed away suddenly’ while kayaking, but did not outright confirm if this sudden death was a drowning.

Mounties offered little else when pressed for details, only adding efforts to resuscitate the victim were not successful.

No word on where along the river or at what time of day the death occured.

We reached out to BC Emergency Health Services for comment.

More to come.