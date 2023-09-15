Feel-good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

Send this page to someone via email

Each week at Global BC we highlight our stories to bring a bright spot to your Friday and into the weekend.

Here are the five stories we want to share:

$1 million lottery win for B.C. couple with last-minute ticket

A last-minute decision to pick up a lottery ticket has changed Gregory Thomason’s life.

Thomason bought a Lotto 6/49 ticket and, on Sept. 6, he and his wife Patricia won $1 million.

“When I told Patty, she thought it was a joke,” said Thomason, who checked his ticket at Sutherlands Bakery & Deli in Enderby, B.C.

The Thomasons live in the Shuswap, in the small community of Grindrod, and are most excited to use some of their winnings to help their family and travel.

‘Story behind the song’: Laxgalts’ap dancers return from Hawai’i performance

More than 50 dancers of all ages are celebrating a weekend’s worth of successful performances at a powwow in Hawai’i, having returned to British Columbia on Wednesday morning.

The Laxgalts’ap Cultural Dancers had been preparing for the trip for more than two years, fundraising and rehearsing twice a week for the Annual Honolulu Intertribal Pow Wow in O’ahu.

The group of Nisga’a Nation performers is dedicated to sharing their culture’s teachings and stories through dance, and in doing so, ensuring they live on.

“Dancing is more than just dancing and drumming. A lot of our performances are based on our mythology, based on our history,” explained group director Sim’oogit Duuk William Moore.

Langley Township supporting the revival of Interurban tram line

It is seen as a possible solution to combat congestion throughout the region, as the tram used to run from downtown Vancouver to Chilliwack.

“This rail line will be an absolute boon to the south of the Fraser,” said Rick Green, a former Langley Township mayor.

Green has been working on the idea for years, and said he hopes to see people move between Surrey and Chilliwack on the existing rail line, much like they did from the start of the 1900s all the way into the 1940s.

‘It’s amazing’: New West man gets ready to move into PNE prize home with his pets

New Westminster, B.C., resident Mark Zappa can’t believe his luck.

The 53-year-old is the proud new owner of the $2.3-million PNE prize home after his ticket was drawn by Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim Monday evening.

He actually bought his winning ticket before the PNE even opened for the season.

Zappa told Global News Monday that his lucky win is still sinking in.

“I’m very happy, but it’s, I’m not even sure I’m 100 per cent sure I’m awake right now,” he said. “It’s very wonderful. I mean, the place I live, I’ve been wanting to move for a long time.”

Adam Sandler launches ‘I Missed You’ comedy tour, with 2 Canadian shows

Adam Sandler is hitting the road, and he’s hoping to make stadiums across Canada and the U.S. erupt in laughter along the way.

The popular 57-year-old comedian announced the launch of his new stand-up show, called the “I Missed You Tour,” on Wednesday.

The production will see Sandler travel to 25 cities across North America from October to December.

Canadian fans, there’s no need to worry. Sandler has also included two shows north of the border — in Toronto and Vancouver.

