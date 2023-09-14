Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Langley Township supporting the revival of Interurban tram line

By Darrian Matassa-Fung & janetbrowncknw Global News
Posted September 14, 2023 11:24 am
Click to play video: 'Langley Township supporting revival of Interurban tram line'
Langley Township supporting revival of Interurban tram line
Langley Township will be presenting a motion at the upcoming Union of B.C. Municipalities meeting to restart the Interurban tram line, which stopped running in 1950. It's seen as a way to help combat congestion throughout the region. Janet Brown reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Langley Township will be presenting a motion at the upcoming Union of B.C. Municipalities meeting to restart the Interurban tram line, which stopped running in 1950.

It is seen as a possible solution to combat congestion throughout the region, as the tram used to run from downtown Vancouver to Chilliwack.

“This rail line will be an absolute boon to the south of the Fraser,” said Rick Green, a former Langley Township mayor.

Green has been working on the idea for years, and said he hopes to see people move between Surrey and Chilliwack on the existing rail line, much like they did from the start of the 1900s all the way into the ‘40s.

“You’re probably talking about a 90-minute ride from Chilliwack to the Pattullo Bridge,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Langley family dealing with costly road to recovery following car crash'
Langley family dealing with costly road to recovery following car crash

The township envisions that the route would have roughly a dozen stops through the Fraser Valley, Surrey, Langley, Abbotsford and Chilliwack, with trains running 16 hours every day.

“I’m super excited about the chance to get more people moving,” Langley Township Coun. Michael Pratt said.

Pratt said public transit hasn’t kept up with the region’s population growth, and major roads and Highway 1 get severely congested during peak hours.

“People are just frustrated with being stuck in traffic,” he said.

Whether higher levels of government will get on board with the idea, time will tell.

The 2023 Union of B.C. Municipalities meeting is scheduled to take place from Sept. 18 to 22 in Vancouver.

Advertisement
More on BC
LangleyTownship of LangleyLangley TownshipUnion of B.C. MunicipalitiesBC tram lineInterurban tram lineLangley tram lineUnion of B.C. Municipalities 2023Union of B.C. Municipalities 2023 meeting
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices