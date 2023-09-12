Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

$1 million lottery win for B.C. couple with last-minute ticket

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted September 12, 2023 5:54 pm
The Thomasons are $1 million richer thanks to Lotto 6/49. View image in full screen
The Thomasons are $1 million richer thanks to Lotto 6/49. Courtesy: BCLC
A last-minute decision to pick up a lotto ticket has changed Gregory Thomason’s life.

Thomason bought a Lotto 6/49 ticket and, on Sept. 6, he and his wife Patricia won $1 million.

“When I told Patty, she thought it was a joke,” said Thomason, who checked his ticket at Sutherlands Bakery & Deli in Enderby, B.C.

The Thomasons live in the Shuswap, in the small community of Grindrod, and are most excited to use some of their winnings to help their family and travel.

“We have said, ‘Let’s not get ahead of ourselves and make some goals’ — we want to think about how to use this,” Thomason said.

“My nephew lives in England so maybe we’ll go visit him.”

The winning ticket was purchased at the Walmart on 9th Avenue Southwest in Salmon Arm.

Lotto 6/49 is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Wednesdays and Saturdays after 7:30 p.m. (PST).

BCLC offers socially responsible gambling entertainment while generating income to benefit all British Columbians. Remember, play for fun, not to make money. For more information, visit GameSense.com.

