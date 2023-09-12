‘It’s amazing’: New West man gets ready to move into PNE prize home with his pets

Send this page to someone via email

New Westminster, B.C., resident Mark Zappa can’t believe his luck.

The 53-year-old is the proud new owner of the $2.3-million PNE prize home after his ticket was drawn by Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim Monday evening.

He actually bought his winning ticket before the PNE even opened for the season.

Zappa told Global News Monday that his lucky win is still sinking in.

“I’m very happy, but it’s, I’m not even sure I’m 100 per cent sure I’m awake right now,” he said. “It’s very wonderful. I mean, the place I live, I’ve been wanting to move for a long time.”

Zappa currently rents a one-bedroom apartment and said he never thought he would be able to own a home in B.C.’s pricey housing market.

Now he’s the proud owner of a 3,700-square-foot house in Langley and he’s thrilled about the location.

2:46 Open House: A look inside the PNE Prize Home

“If I could have bought it and chose where to live, I think I probably would have chose Langley because I did live here for about five years back around 2000,” he said.

Zappa works graveyard shifts doing security and was nervous about asking to leave work early to be handed the keys to his new home.

“I should have realized a little sooner that my boss probably would understand given the circumstances,” he said. “And he did.”

0:53 Look inside the 2023 PNE Prize Home in Langley

This year marked the 89th annual Prize Home Lottery with 751,000 tickets sold.

So far, Zappa said he doesn’t have a favourite part of the house because every last corner is incredible.

He said he is looking forward to settling in with his two pets, a cat and a rat.

“It’s amazing. It’s amazing. Thank you again, everyone involved.”