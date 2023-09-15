Menu

Crime

Edmonton police seek suspect after 2 convenience stores robbed at knifepoint

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted September 15, 2023 6:21 pm
Convenience store clerk robbed at knifepoint on 118 Avenue in central Edmonton
Video supplied by the Edmonton Police Service showing a clerk robbed at knifepoint at a convenience store near 118 Avenue and 34 Street on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.
Edmonton police are looking to identify the suspect in two armed robberies of convenience stores this week.

On Monday at around 9:30 p.m., a man entered a convenience store at 118th Avenue and 34th Street. Police said he brandished a knife at an employee and took cash from the register.

Two days later, on Wednesday, police say the same man went into a convenience store on 118th Avenue and 103rd Street at around 9:50 p.m. Again, police say he threatened an employee with a knife and took cash from the register.

The suspect was aggressive with employees in both robberies and investigators worry the behaviour could escalate and become more violent, police said.

13
Edmonton police are seeking the identity of this man, who is suspected in two armed robberies this week. View image in gallery mode
Edmonton police are seeking the identity of this man, who is suspected in two armed robberies this week. Supplied / Edmonton Police Service
23
Edmonton police are seeking the identity of this man, who is suspected in two armed robberies this week. View image in gallery mode
Edmonton police are seeking the identity of this man, who is suspected in two armed robberies this week. Supplied / Edmonton Police Service
33
Edmonton police are seeking the identity of this man, who is suspected in two armed robberies this week. View image in gallery mode
Edmonton police are seeking the identity of this man, who is suspected in two armed robberies this week. Supplied / Edmonton Police Service

Anyone who is able to identify the man in the photos is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or to submit anonymous tips on Crime Stoppers.

