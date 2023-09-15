Edmonton police seek suspect after 2 convenience stores robbed at knifepoint

Edmonton police are looking to identify the suspect in two armed robberies of convenience stores this week.
On Monday at around 9:30 p.m., a man entered a convenience store at 118th Avenue and 34th Street. Police said he brandished a knife at an employee and took cash from the register.
Two days later, on Wednesday, police say the same man went into a convenience store on 118th Avenue and 103rd Street at around 9:50 p.m. Again, police say he threatened an employee with a knife and took cash from the register.
The suspect was aggressive with employees in both robberies and investigators worry the behaviour could escalate and become more violent, police said.
Anyone who is able to identify the man in the photos is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or to submit anonymous tips on Crime Stoppers.
- ‘I’m going to commit a terrorist attack:’ Video shows London police interview with accused
- London police officer assaulted, charges laid following ‘anti-Trudeau’ protest
- Accused Chinatown festival stabber was still considered ‘significant threat’: Documents
- Trial of man accused in London attack set to hear from witnesses Friday
Comments