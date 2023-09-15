Man charged in relation to theft of computers from Fort Saskatchewan school

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., have charged a man in relation to the theft of computers from a school in the small city just northeast of Edmonton.

The computers were stolen over two incidents on Aug. 31 and Sept. 4, both in the early hours of the morning, according to RCMP.

Surveillance video showed two suspects arriving at the school on bikes and stealing a combined total of $15,000 worth of computers and accessories.

RCMP said on Wednesday, police searched a home in Fort Saskatchewan and found several of the stolen items. As a result, police have charged 40-year-old Bill Joe Parlee with break and enter and identity fraud.

Parlee remains in custody and a court date has not been set, police said.