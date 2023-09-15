Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged in relation to theft of computers from Fort Saskatchewan school

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted September 15, 2023 3:50 pm
An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. View image in full screen
An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. Darryl Dyck, The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., have charged a man in relation to the theft of computers from a school in the small city just northeast of Edmonton.

The computers were stolen over two incidents on Aug. 31 and Sept. 4, both in the early hours of the morning, according to RCMP.

Surveillance video showed two suspects arriving at the school on bikes and stealing a combined total of $15,000 worth of computers and accessories.

RCMP said on Wednesday, police searched a home in Fort Saskatchewan and found several of the stolen items. As a result, police have charged 40-year-old Bill Joe Parlee with break and enter and identity fraud.

Parlee remains in custody and a court date has not been set, police said.

More on Crime
RCMPAlberta RCMPEdmonton crimeAlberta crimeFort Saskatchewanfort saskatchewan rcmpFort Saskatchewan crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices